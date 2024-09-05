In Brief: 'A Minecraft Movie' drops a trailer, and more

Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser to A Minecraft Movie, the action comedy based on the block-building videogame phenomenon. The movie stars Jason Momoa in an a pretty extraordinary wig -- with bangs, no less -- as well as Wednesday's Emma Myers, and Peacemaker's Danielle Brooks, as well as Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. Apparently, Momoa, Brooks, and Myers' characters find themselves transported to the cubist world of the game, where they encounter Steve, the avatar for every player in the game -- here revealed to be Jack Black. The movie from Napoleon Dynamite and Black's Nacho Libre director Jared Hess, opens April 4, 2025...

Netflix has greenlit an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's 2020 companion novel Twilight: Midnight Sun. "A retelling of the first entry in the Twilight story, Midnight Sun unfolds entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the captivating, and yes, extremely sparkly vampire who catches a young Bella Swan's attention," the streamer teases on its blog, Tudum.

The one-time sitcom king Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Caesars Palace in 2025. The stand-up and Unfrosted star is about to celebrate his 100th show at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, making him Ceasars' longest-running headliner and one of the longest-running headliners in the history of Las Vegas. There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld's final performances in 2024 on Friday and Saturday, but the venue has announced tickets will go on sale Friday for his 2025 stand.

Peacock has dropped a trailer for its next true-crime series, The World's Most Notorious Killers. Each of the five episodes center on a gruesome crime. The show "travels the globe to reveal the chilling stories of five renowned international murder cases, featuring firsthand accounts from individuals close to each case and those seeking justice." The show debuts Sept. 17 on the streaming service.

