In brief: 'Access Hollywood' canceled and more

The new series The Vampire Lestat will make its premiere June 7 on AMC and AMC+. The show follows the world's first immortal rockstar, Lestat de Lioncourt, as played by Sam Reid. The first season follows his band's popularity and his rising star power as the world contends with an unnatural surge in the vampire population ...

Bradley Cooper could possibly take on the upcoming Ocean's 11 prequel. Deadline reports that Cooper is being considered to write and direct the upcoming movie for Warner Bros. Pictures. While no deals have been made, Cooper would potentially replace Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung, who was previously attached but stepped away from the project. As for who will star in the film, the outlet reports that Margot Robbie is set to take on a key role ...

Access Hollywood has been canceled by NBCUniversal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company will no longer produce first-run syndicated TV programming. In addition to Access Hollywood, shows such as Access Live, Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show have also been canceled ...

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