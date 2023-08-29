In Brief: Adam Rippon wins Fox's 'Stars on Mars,' and more

Viewers in the United States will have to wait a little longer for the season 3 premiere of the Canadian drama Transplant, according to Deadline. The new season will launch Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC -- a week later than its original October 5 date -- and stream on Peacock the next day. Transplant stars Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian Civil War refugee and a newest resident at York Memorial Hospital, as he navigates through numerous obstacles to resume a career in the high stakes world of emergency medicine...

A number of AMC Networks series, including Fear The Walking Dead, A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve will stream on Max as part of a new agreement. The shows will be available on both the ad-free and ad-lite Max services for no extra cost. The shows, packaged as AMC+ Picks on Max, will be available from September 1 through October 31...

The upcoming Netflix comedy Family Switch has been given a November 30, 2023 premiere date, according to Entertainment Weekly. The movie stars Jennifer Garner in a callback to her 2004 rom-com, 13 Going on 30, only this time, instead of a teen waking up as an adult, she'll wake up in the body of her teenage daughter, played by Wednesday's Emma Myers. Ed Helms and Good Boys and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Brady Noon also star, along with Rita Moreno, Paul Scheer and Fortune Feimster...

Olympian Adam Rippon earned the winning mission patch and claimed the title of the "Brightest Star in the Galaxy!" on the Wednesday, August 28 season 1 finale of the Fox reality series, Stars on Mars. Rippon outlasted fellow "celebronauts" Paul Pierce, Cat Cora, Tinashe, and Porsha Williams. Stars on Mars features celebrities living together in a base camp in Coober Pedy, Australia, designed to simulate life on Mars. In each episode's mission, the group must collectively work to complete a space-themed task while being directed by the Base Commander and Mission Specialist, selected by the group...



