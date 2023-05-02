In Brief: 'Bosch' back, and moree

Netflix has announced that the next installment of Ryan Murphy's Monsters anthology will be titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Lyle and Erik Menéndez were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menéndez. The story of the Menéndez brothers has been the focus of several docs and scripted projects over the years, most recently the 2017's Law & Order: True Crime -- The Menéndez Murders, starring Edie Falco as defense attorney Leslie Abramson, and the Lifetime TV movie Menendez: Blood Brothers, starring Courtney Love as Abramson. Monsters: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, according to Netflix, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone...

Ahead of its second season, Amazon Freevee has picked up Bosch: Legacy for a third season. The series, per the streamer, follows "Harry Bosch -- played by Titus Welliver -- a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey "Money" Chandler -- portrayed by Mimi Rogers -- who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch -- played by Madison Lintz -- as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles." Earlier this year, it was reported that Amazon Studios is looking to expand its Bosch universe with a pair of as yet untitled spinoffs -- one centered on Hector's character, Detective Jerry Edgar, and another on Renee Ballard...

Ghostbusters: Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman is working on a yet-to-be-titled film that will take a behind-the-scenes look at the opening night of Saturday Night Live, according to Deadline. The screenplay, based on interviews conducted by Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan with all the living cast, writers and crew, will purportedly tell "the true story of what happened that night behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the first SNL broadcast, retelling chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, counting down the minutes in real time to the infamous words, 'Live From New York, it's Saturday Night,'" per the outlet...

