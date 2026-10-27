In brief: 'Coven Academy' renewed for season 2 and more

Coven Academy is coming back for more. The teen drama series has been renewed for season 2 at Disney+ and Hulu. The announcement comes three weeks after the show's season 1 premiere. Its first season follows three teenage witches and their warlock peers at an elite magical boarding school. Malina Pauli Weissman, Malachi Barton, Jordan Leftwich and Ora Duplass star in the series. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Keanu Reeves seems to be taking on a new action film. Deadline reports the actor will star in the upcoming movie Maelstrom for Netflix. He takes over the lead role from Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who left the project for undisclosed reasons. ABC Audio has reached out to representatives of Reeves for confirmation ...

The Baywatch reboot now has an official premiere date. It will debut to Fox on Jan. 6, 2027. Fans can expect to see Stephen Amell step into the role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of previous Baywatch Captain Mitch. Hobie's life turns upside down when his daughter Charlie (Jessica Belkin) arrives on his doorstep with hopes of continuing the family legacy. Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck and Brooks Nader also star in the show ...

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