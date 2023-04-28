In Brief: 'Dodgeball' sequel in play, 'The Crown' reveals William and Kate, and more

Dodgeball star Vince Vaughn is returning to star in a sequel to the 2004 hit comedy in development at 20th Century Studios, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The original film -- which also starred Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Missi Pyle, Gary Cole, Jason Bateman, William Shatner, Hank Azaria and the late Rip Torn -- followed a group of misfits, led by a small gym owner -- played by Vaughn -- who enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament with a $50,000 grand prize in order to save the gym from the clutches of White Goodman, Ben Stiller's head of fitness the chain Globo Gym. The film made $168.4 million at the global box office on a modest $20 million budget. 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News...

Netflix revealed the first official photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of The Crown. The pair is shown walking hand-in-hand, dressed casually in sweaters and blue jeans. The upcoming season follows Prince William entering University in St Andrew's, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, from Berkshire, is beginning life as a University student. They're played by newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, respectively...

Deadline reports that a reboot of the classic Candid Camera series is in the works with Taraji P. Henson serving as host and executive producer alongside series veteran Peter Funt, with whom she'll serve as executive producer. Candid Camera introduced the hidden camera concept to TV in 1948, and the series has been rebooted in various forms over the decades. Funt has produced and hosted more than 200 episodes of Candid Camera since succeeding his famous father, the late Allen...

John Krasinski has added Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina and Vince Vaughn to the all-star voice cast of his upcoming animated comedy/drama IF, according to Deadline. They join the previously announced Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, Steve Carell and Bobby Moynihan. Specific details are being kept under wraps, but the story is said to be based on an original idea of Krasinski's about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination. The film, written and directed by A Quiet Place franchise director and star Krasinski, is slated for a May 24, 2024 release...

