In brief: 'Dying for Sex' gets a premiere date, and more

FX's new limited series Dying for Sex is premiering Friday, April 4, on Hulu. The eight-episode series stars Michelle Williams as a woman who finds out she has terminal cancer and decides to leave her husband to explore her sexual desires with the time she has left. The show also stars Jenny Slate and Jay Duplass ...

Miranda July's 2024 book, All Fours, is getting the small-screen treatment. Starz has announced it will be adapting the novel, about a woman in her 40s who has a sexual awakening after an extramarital affair. "Rather than shying away from all the messy contradictions within sexuality and desire, Starz really digs into the reality of who women are and what we want, which makes it the perfect place to bring my novel to life," July says in a statement. "This is going to be wild." ...

The Oscar-nominated film Sing Sing is making its streaming debut March 21 on Max. Sing Sing, starring Colman Domingo, is about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York's Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, where inmates put together theatrical productions as a creative outlet while behind bars. It was initially released in theaters last July ...

