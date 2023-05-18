In Brief: Eddie Murphy could revive 'Pink Panther', and more

Deadline reports Eddie Murphy is in talks to star in a new Pink Panther movie. Murphy is expected to play bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau, the role originated in the 1960s by Peter Sellers, followed by Steve Martin in the early 2000s. The Pink Panther franchise is comprised of 11 films, as well as numerous series and specials. Murphy will next be seen in the Prime Video holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane, alongside Traces Ellis Ross...

TBS is bringing back the groundbreaking 2000s series The Joe Schmo Show. The revival, hosted by So You Think You Can Dance's Kat Daley, will once again take a regular person and surround him with a group of actors, all of whom are pretending to also be regular people on a game show trying to win a prize. A premiere date has yet to be announced...

The Apple TV+ series Physical, will end with its upcoming third season, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The dark comedy, set in the 1980s, follows Sheila Rubin -- played by Rose Byrne -- through her journey of self-discovery via teaching aerobics. Physical also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend. Zooey Deschanel joins the cast for season 3, which premieres August 2...

Netflix has renewed Ginny & Georgia through its fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 of the coming-of-age drama, about a mixed-race teen and her 30-year-old mother, played respectively by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, drew almost 10.5 billion minutes of viewing over the eight weeks in which it ranked among the top 10 original streaming shows, according to Nielsen's U.S. streaming rankings...

