In Brief: Eli Roth says 'Thanksgiving' getting a second helping, and more

Thanksgiving filmmaker Eli Roth is cooking up a second helping of the horror film. "John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!!" Roth shared Thursday on Instagram "Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!" The original has grossed more than $30 million worldwide to date...

Deadline reports Amy Schumer is set to produce and star in a new Netflix feature, Kinda Pregnant. The movie, co-produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, stars Schumer as a girl who's jealous of her best friend's pregnancy and "begins wearing a fake baby bump -- then meets the man of her dreams," according to the outlet...

Apple TV+ has dunked its basketball drama series Swagger after two seasons. "What an amazing adventure," series creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood shared on Instagram. He continued "In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. That's a blessing." The series is loosely based on the life of basketball star Kevin Durant, follows a high school basketball star -- played by Isaiah Hill -- and his journey through the world of youth hoops...

