In brief: The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth new trailer and more

Brad Pitt stars in a new trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth. Netflix has released the second official trailer for the David Fincher-directed sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood. The new movie releases in IMAX on Nov. 25 and will stream on Netflix starting on Dec. 23 ...

The End of Oak Street is headed to HBO Max. The Anne Hathaway-starring film makes its global streaming debut on streaming service Nov. 14. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, and also stars Ewan McGregor and Maisy Stella ...

Moviegoers can expect new release dates for a couple of high-profile films. Deadline reports that Danny McBride's upcoming reimagining of G.I. Joe for Paramount Pictures will now hit theaters on Oct. 20, 2028. Additionally, the new Paranormal Activity film has shifted its release from its previous date of May 21, 2027, to the new date of Oct. 22, 2027 ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.