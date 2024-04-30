In Brief: 'General Hospital' star booked for hit-and-run crash, and more

General Hospital star Haley Pullos was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail on Monday, her lawyer tells People. The actress, 25, pleaded no contest to the charges stemming from a 2023 hit-and-run, followed by a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway, causing bodily injury and property damage. She's set to be sentenced on July 29. Additionally, Pullos must serve five years of probation, 200 hours of community service and pay $8,260 in restitution to Courteney Wilder, the other driver involved in the crash, per her lawyer ...

Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan and The Afterparty's Zoë Chao have been tapped to star in the feature comedy Let's Have Kids!, according to Deadline. The movie follows two best friends who decide to try to have their first babies at the same time to experience new motherhood together, but find their friendship tested when only one of them gets pregnant, per the outlet. Sam Richardson, Max Greenfield, K.J. Apa, Ed Begley Jr. and Mary Steenburgen co-star ...

Zack Norman, the veteran actor and producer who appeared in films like Romancing the Stone and Cadillac Man, died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank Sunday, his family announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 83. Norman also notably appeared in nine of director Henry Jaglom's movies, including Festival in Cannes, Hollywood Dreams and Ovation ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.