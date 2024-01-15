In Brief: 'Honeymooners' star Joyce Randolph dead at 99, and more

Actress Joyce Randolph, best known for playing Trixie Norton, the wife of Art Carney's Ed Norton, on the classic sitcom The Honeymooners, died of natural causes Saturday, January 13, in New York City, her son Randy tells TMZ. She was 99. Randolph, who was in hospice care at the time of her death, was the last surviving member of the cast, which also included Jackie Gleason and Audrey Meadows. The sitcom, which first appeared as a sketch on Cavalcade of Stars and The Jackie Gleason Show, aired on CBS from 1955 to 1956 ...

R.L. Stine announced that Netflix has given the green light to a new film based on his Fear Street series. The next movie will be based on one of those entries, The Prom Queen. The streaming service released three Fear Street movies in 2021 ...

Alec Musser, best known for his role on the soap opera All My Children, died January 12 at his home in Del Mar, California, his fiancée Paige Press tells TMZ. He was 50. The cause of his death was not revealed. Musser made his onscreen acting debut playing Del Henry on All My Children. His other credits include TV's Desperate Housewives and the film Grown Ups ...

