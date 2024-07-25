In Brief: 'Industry' third season trailer drops, and more

HBO has dropped the official trailer for Industry's third season. The series, per HBO, "gives an insider's view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office." Season 3 will find Yasmin, Robert and Eric -- played respectively by Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey and Ken Leung -- "front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi," a green tech energy company, led by Kit Harington's Sir Henry Muck. Meanwhile, Myha'la's Harper "is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig" -- played by Sarah Goldberg. Industry season 3 launches Aug. 11 ...

A two-part documentary about comedy legend Mel Brooks is in the works from HBO Documentary Films and director Judd Apatow, the premium cable channel has announced. The doc is described as an "expansive yet intimate look at one of comedy's most hilarious and influential minds, whose work has had audiences around the world laughing for more than 70 years." Apatow said in a statement Wednesday, "I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks. This project is the dream of a lifetime." ...

The Bikeriders, which hit theaters in June and stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, will make its streaming debut on Peacock Aug. 9, and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 13, according to Variety. The film, based on Danny Lyon's 1998 book, takes place in the 1960s and follows a Chicago motorcycle club that turns into a criminal biker gang throughout the decade. Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, Emory Cohen and Norman Reedus also star ...

