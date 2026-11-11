In brief: Jacob Elordi to star in 'The Executioner’s Song' and more

Jacob Elordi is taking on The Executioner's Song. Deadline reports Elordi will star in and produce a film based on the 1979 Pulitzer-winning true-life novel by Norman Mailer. The actor will play convicted murderer Gary Gilmore in the project. This also marks Elordi's first time as a hands-on producer in the development process of a project ...

Here's a new project filled with big stars. Variety reports Alexander Skarsgård, Hunter Schafer, Maya Hawke and Harry Melling are set to star in the upcoming film The Confessions. It comes from the filmmaking trio of Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson and Evan Johnson. Ari Aster is producing the film, which is described as a cautionary psycho-dramedy following a group of condemned nuns who witness a love triangle between a missing sea captain and his poet wife. You know, that old chestnut ...



Millie Bobby Brown is sticking with Netflix. Deadline reports the Stranger Things actress will star in a comedy called Non-Refundable for the streaming service. She will star alongside Adults breakout actor Jack Innanen and will also produce the film ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.