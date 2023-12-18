In Brief: Jacob Elordi launching 'SNL' for 2024, and more

Saturday Night Live revealed during its December 15 episode that Jacob Elordi will hosting the first show 2024, along with musical guest Reneé Rapp. Former castmember Kate McKinnon returned to the sketch comedy show for the first time as host on December 16 -- the final show before the Christmas break -- with musical guest Billie Eilish...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Miriam Shor has been added to the cast of Superman Legacy, the upcoming film from Guardians writer-director and now DC Films co-CEO James Gunn, according to Deadline. Details of their roles have not been revealed. Shor joins David Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent/Superman; Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. As reported, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced and Nathan Fillion have been cast as Metamorpho, Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, respectively, while another Guardians vet, James' brother Sean Gunn, will play Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984...

MGM+, formerly Epix, has picked up Beacon 23, the drama starring Stephan James and Lena Headey for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 1 followed Headey and James' characters "whose fates became entangled after they found themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that served as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers." In season 2, "Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way," per THR...

