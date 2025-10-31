In brief: 'King of the Hill' renewed for two more seasons at Hulu and more

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is developing a Call of Duty movie for Paramount. Deadline reports that Sheridan will develop and produce the project with Peter Berg. The upcoming film will be a live-action story based on the popular video game franchise ...

Hulu's revival of King of the Hill has been renewed for two more seasons. The adult animated TV series is set to return for seasons 16 and 17, making it a 20-episode order. Season 14 of the show premiered on Hulu on Aug. 4. The upcoming 15th season of the show will premiere in 2026 ...

Adults has been renewed for season 2 at FX. The comedy series also streams on Hulu. The show follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York City who are trying to be good people despite feeling like they're neither good nor real people yet ...

