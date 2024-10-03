In brief: Live action 'Rugrats' movie in the works, and more

Paramount is developing a live-action/CGI feature based on the 1990s kids cartoon Rugrats, according to Variety. Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is set to helm the movie, from a script written by Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day and SNL head writer Streeter Seidell. Plot details have not been revealed. Rugrats ran for several seasons on Nickelodeon beginning in 1991 and spawned a series of theatrical films, including The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris and Rugrats Go Wild. A sequel series, All Grown Up, aired on Paramount in 2021 ...

Halle Berry is in talks to star in Crime 101, which already stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan, according to Deadline. The film is based on Don Winslow's short story centering on detective Lou Lubesnick, who tracks a jewel thief adhering to the "Crime 101" rules — a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist. Crime 101 is slated for a 2025 release ...

Succession's Sarah Snook is Broadway-bound following her critically acclaimed West End run in the new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray, according to Deadline. The play is set to open for a limited engagement in March and will mark Snook's Broadway debut. "Wilde's timeless text is revolutionized by [director Kip] Williams' celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theater through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook," reads the official synopsis ...

A 9-1-1 spinoff from Ryan Murphy is in the works at ABC, according to Variety. "9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love," Murphy tells Variety. The concept and location of the new 9-1-1 spinoff is yet to be determined, per the outlet ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.