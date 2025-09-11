In brief: 'Love is Blind' season 9 cast announced and more

A couple of family-friendly movies are making their way to streaming. The animated Pixar film Elio will head to Disney+ on Sept. 17, while Universal Pictures' live-action How to Train Your Dragon flies over to Peacock on Oct. 10. Elio follows a young boy who is sent up to outer space and mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe, while How To Train Your Dragon is about Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a dragon named Toothless ...

The new cast of Love is Blind has been announced. Netflix has released the names of the singles from Denver, Colorado, who are taking part in season 9 of the reality dating experiment show. The ages of the contestants range from 27 to 41, with the zodiac signs Aries and Gemini being the most popular among them. As for the professions of this group of contestants, there are a couple nurses, some real estate agents and several hairstylists ...

Lucy Liu is joining Charles Melton in a live-action film adaptation of the novel Audition. Deadline reports that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company is teaming up with LAIKA for the movie, which will be based on the novel by Katie Kitamura. The Farewell director Lulu Wang is set to direct from a script she co-wrote with Martyna Majok ...

