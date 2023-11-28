In Brief: Mark Cuban swimming away from 'Shark Tank', and more

Loki season 1 and Rick and Morty veteran Michael Waldron has been tapped to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Deadline reports. The news comes days after Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Crettin dropped out of the project, and weeks after it was learned that Jeff Loveness, who wrote the commercial and critical misfire Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was going to be replaced. Waldron wrote the hit Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and is also writing the Kang Dynasty sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. Still up in the air is the MCU fate of Jonathan Majors' Kang, following his domestic violence arrest in New York City earlier this year...

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Monday, November 27, that Barbie helmer Greta Gerwig will receive its Director of the Year Award at The Palm Springs International Film Awards, taking place on January 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Barbie is the highest-grossing domestic film of the year with over $636 million domestically. Worldwide, the Margot Robbie/Ryan Gosling-led movie has grossed $1.4 billion...

ABC News affiliate WFAA confirmed on Monday, November 27, that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will leave ABC's Shark Tank at the end of its upcoming 16th season, wrapping up a 10-year run with the business reality show. Cuban first revealed the news during an appearance on the November 21 episode of Showtime's All The Smoke podcast. The entrepreneur cited a desire to spend more time with his family as the reason in a statement obtained by WFAA...

