In brief: Michelle Williams to lead 'Anna Christie' off-Broadway and more

New details about the 83rd annual Golden Globes have been released. The timeline, eligibility rules and awards guidelines have been announced. The eligibility rules include the new best podcast award and outline how the top 25 podcasts will qualify for it. As previously announced, Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for the second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. It will air live on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+ ...

A trio of A24 films are headed to Max. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus and Death of a Unicorn are debuting on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on Max in the U.S. On Becoming a Guinea Fowl arrives to Max on July 4, Opus makes its way to the streamer on July 11 and Death of a Unicorn becomes available to watch on the platform on July 25 ...

Michelle Williams is set to star in an off-Broadway production of Eugene O'Neill's Anna Christie this fall. She will act alongside Mike Faist in the revival that is to be directed by her husband and Hamilton helmer Thomas Kail. The production will run at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the fall 2025 season. It will begin performances on Nov. 25 and run through Feb. 1, 2026 ...

