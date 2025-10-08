In brief: Netflix announces competition series based on board game 'Clue' and more

A new competition series based on the board game Clue is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the new show will have players stepping into a real-life game of deception. They will face both mental and physical challenges to uncover the answers to three questions: who, where and with what? Correct guesses add more money to the prize pot, while wrong deductions could lead to elimination ...

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Variety reports that the first film in the Harry Potter franchise will be rereleased globally in theaters in 2026 to celebrate the milestone. Warner Bros. Pictures is also introducing a yearlong celebration across all divisions of its media company, which will include a newly designed logo, special-edition products and retail promotions ...

Chris Pine and Jenny Slate are uniting for a new love story. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Rachel Lambert's film Carousel. While the film's plot is being kept under wraps, it is reportedly a romance. Abby Ryder Fortson, Sam Waterston, Katey Sagal, Heléne Yorke, Jessica Harper and Jeffrey DeMunn also star in the upcoming film ...

