In Brief: Netflix eliminates 'Obliterated', and more

Netflix has eradicated the action comedy series Obliterated from its roster after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, follows a special forces team that celebrates thwarting a deadly terrorist threat to Las Vegas with a night on the town, only to realize that the bomb they disarmed was a dummy. They must work through their hangovers to find the real bomb. Obliterated was scrapped by TBS when the cable channel cut back on its scripted shows and was picked up by Netflix ...

Emmy-winning Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in the Netflix drama Death by Lightning, opposite Man of Steel's Michael Shannon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Bernie Caulfield, "brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him," Netflix teases ...

Starz has dropped the trailer for Mary & George, the British historical drama based on Benjamin Woolley's 2017 book The King's Assassin. The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story of a treacherous mother and son — played respectively by Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine — who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I. Mary & George premieres April 5 ...

