In Brief: Netflix's 'Extraction 2' breaks 100 million views, and more

Netflix celebrated the July 4 weekend by releasing the new trailer for season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. The 10-episode season, per the streamer, will picks up in the aftermath of JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Maddie's wrestling with the best way to help Cal following the brawl at Sullivan's and working to clear her own emotional path; Heather Headley's Helen facing difficult decisions about the men in her life; and Brooke Elliot's Dana Sue searching for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. Sweet Magnolias season 3 launches July 20...

Extraction 2 topped Netflix's English-language film list for the third straight week between June 26-July 2, its third straight week at the top, with 17.5 million views, according to Deadline. The sequel, once again starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the mercenary who survived being "clinically dead" at the original's climax, only to take on another risky mission, has 102.5M views to date...

Netflix has revealed the first batch of HBO shows that will be available on the streaming service, starting with all five seasons of Insecure, the comedy series from Issa Rae. Variety reports Netflix has confirmed that the HBO series Ballers, Band of Brothers, The Pacific and Six Feet Under will join its streaming library soon...

