In brief: Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley to reteam in 'Hold on to Your Angels' and more

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are starring in another movie together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hamnet costars will team up once again to star in the upcoming love story Hold on to Your Angels. The film comes from Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin. Set on the edge of South Louisiana, the film follows a couple who "fall in catastrophic love as their crumbling bayou paradise drags them under," according to its official synopsis ...

Jonathan Bailey and Natalie Portman are teaming up for a brand new film. Variety reports the pair will star together in the psychological thriller Pumping Black. Directed by Fresh helmer Mimi Cave, the film will be set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling ...

Will Forte and Tiffany Haddish are joining Eric André in the action-comedy Synergy Systems. Deadline reports the film will mark the directorial debut of writer Toby Harvard. It is set in the near-future and follows a terminally indecisive data analyst who discovers his employer is a front for an apocalyptic doomsday plot ...

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