In Brief: Peacock renews 'The Traitors', and more

Netflix has picked up Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019, centers on Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who has inherited his father's sizable estate only to discover that it's sitting on top of a weed empire, which Britain's criminal underworld wants to get in on. While trying to free his family from their clutches, Eddie gets sucked into the world of criminality and begins to find a taste for it. In addition to James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings return for season 2 ...

Peacock, which previously picked up The Traitors for a third season, has just renewed it for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The second season of the reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is up for several Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Directing for a Reality Series and Cinematography for a Reality Series, along with an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program nod for Cumming. Filming for season 3 recently wrapped up in the Scottish Highlands ...

Variety reports Hulu has given a series order to the comedy Mid-Century Modern. Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham star as "three best friends -- gay gentlemen of a certain age -- who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother -- played by Linda Lavin," per the streaming service. "As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there's always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done" ...

