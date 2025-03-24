In brief: Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro join new Will Ferrell comedy and more

Will Ferrell and Zac Efron's upcoming comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios has two new cast members. Regina Hall and Jimmy Tatro have joined the film's cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, respectively. Its plot centers on a young convict who takes a TV courtroom hostage after its judge delivered a ruling that ruined his life. The film comes from director Nicholas Stoller, who also helmed You're Cordially Invited, a film starring Ferrell that debuted on Prime Video earlier this year ...

Two Nickelodeon alums are uniting for a new horror film. Victoria Justice has been cast alongside Robbie Amell in the upcoming Send a Scare, Deadline reports. Josh Trank will direct the film from a script he wrote with Andrew Ryan. The movie follows what happens when a demonstration at an interactive horror startup is hijacked by a masked killer with deadly plans ...

The Resident Evil universe is making the moves to expand. Austin Abrams is in talks to star in the upcoming reboot of the action horror film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barbarian director Zach Cregger is set to direct the film from a script he wrote ...

