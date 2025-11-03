In brief: 'Ridiculousness' canceled at MTV and more

MTV is parting ways with Ridiculousness. Variety reports that after 14 years and 46 seasons, the series has been canceled at the network. Rob Dyrdek hosts the comedy clip series, which will continue into 2026 with previously filmed new episodes, but will end after the conclusion of season 46. Ridiculousness is one of MTV's longest-running shows with over 1,700 episodes. Reruns will continue to air on MTV, and select seasons will stream on Paramount+ ...

Benicio Del Toro has found his next project. Deadline reports that the actor will star in the upcoming film Reenactment. Cameron Diaz is in talks to act alongside him in the film; plot details are being kept under wraps. Grant Singer wrote the film's original screenplay and will direct ...

Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton have joined the cast of One Night Only. Deadline reports the actors will join the previously announced cast members Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner in the film. The movie follows two strangers who try to find somebody to be intimate with during the one night of the year when premarital sex is legal ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.