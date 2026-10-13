In brief: 'River' gets official trailer and more

The trailer for Netflix's upcoming series The Body has arrived. Audiences can stream the eight-episode series starting on Nov. 11. It comes from writer-director Quinn Shephard, who describes it as a playful spin on her own nightmarish experiences as a teenager. Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Sofia Wylie, Geena Meszaros, Shirley Chen and The Bachelorette former lead Gabby Windey star in the new series ...

Horror fans, make sure to check out the new trailer for the upcoming slasher film River. The Universal Pictures movie comes from the producers of Backrooms and Obsession and flows into theaters on Jan. 15, 2027. It marks the feature film debut of writer-director Joshua Giuliano and stars Jane Levy, Jessica Rothe, Max Mattern and Dane DiLiegro ...

We have our first look at Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler in the upcoming film Miami Vice '85. Universal Pictures released the first images of Jordan and Butler in costume as their characters Tubbs and Crockett in the upcoming reboot film that is currently in production. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is helming the movie from a script by Nightcrawler's Dan Gilroy. It's set to be released in theaters on May 19, 2028 ...

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