In Brief: SAG-AFTRA negotiators mulling studios' "final offer," and more

Following a brief virtual meeting with CEOs on Saturday, November 4, SAG-union leaders continued on Sunday to weigh the studios' final offer. "We received an offer today from the AMPTP, which they characterized as their "Last, Best, and Final Offer, " the SAG-AFTRA Theatrical Committee said in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. "We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals." The studios have previously claimed they need to complete a deal no later than the beginning of November to salvage the 2024 TV and movie slate...

Universal and DreamWorks Animation's live-action take on the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon is the latest casualty of the SAG-AFTRA strike, with the studios revealing the strike has forced them to move the release date from March 14, 2025 to June 13, 2025, according to Deadline. The fantasy series -- which includes 2010's How to Train Your Dragon, 2014's How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World -- has grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide and spawned the TV series DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders and The Nine Realms, as well as theme park rides and the live show, How to Train Your Dragon on Ice...

Peter White, the actor best known for his role in The Boys in the Band, as well as a recurring stint in All My Children, died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles of melanoma, his All My Children castmate Kathleen Noone told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86. White also played Arthur Cates, the attorney for Stephanie Beacham's Sable Colby on the first two seasons of the ABC primetime soap The Colbys in 1985-86, recurring as the late father of Swoosie Kurtz, Sela Ward, Patricia Kalember and Julianne Phillips characters on the 1991-96 NBC drama Sisters. White's other TV credits include Hill Street Blues, The Jeffersons, Dynasty, Knots Landing to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The X-Files and The West Wing. His film appearances include Flubber, Armageddon and First Daughter...

