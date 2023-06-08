In Brief: 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' gets a premiere date; Pat Cooper dead, and more

Disney+ on Wednesday announced August 23 as the premiere date for Star Wars: Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who, after the fall of the Empire, investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi and the late Ray Stevenson...

Showtime's I Love That for You, the comedy series based on Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer's own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, has been canceled after one season, according to Variety. Bayer co-created, executive produced and starred in the series as Joanna Gold, "a woman looking to shed her past cancer identity and dreaming of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel." After moving away from her parents, Joanna "falls in love and befriends Jackie -- played by fellow SNL alum Molly Shannon -- the star of the home shopping channel run by an eccentric billionaire"...

Pat Cooper, the acerbic, fast-talking stand-up comedian and actor, died Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, his wife, Emily Connor, announced, according to Deadline. He was 93. A cause of death was not given. Cooper, born Pasquale Caputo, launched his career in New York clubs, before landing a spot on The Jackie Gleason Show in 1963. He went on to work in clubs across the country with the likes of Frank Sinatra and George Burns, along with frequent appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in the early 70s, and later on NBC's Late Night and Howard Stern, where he became a favorite. Cooper also released several albums during the 1960s including Our Hero … Pat Cooper and Spaghetti Sauce & Other Delights. He also appeared in dozens of TV shows, including Seinfeld...

