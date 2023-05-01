In Brief: Steve Martin reveals 'Only Murders' return, and more

Steve Martin used the Saturday, April 29 stop on his You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! tour with Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida to reveal the Hulu comedy's season 3 premiere date, according to Variety. "Catch the new season August 8," Martin shared, after which Short joked, "Our show is like Steve trying to pee -- it streams for 33 minutes." Only Murders in the Building follows three true crime-obsessed strangers -- played by Short, Martin, and Selena Gomez -- who come together when a crime occurs in their apartment building. Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd also join the show's third season cast...

Transgender actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is reuniting with Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy for the 12th season of FX's American Horror Story, joining season 9 vet Emma Roberts and franchise newcomers Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian, according to Entertainment Weekly. The latest season -- based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August -- is described as a feminist update of Rosemary's Baby. It reportedly follows "a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens," per FX...

Aidy Bryant has been tapped to star in Lonely Hearts Club, a dramedy series based on an episode of the Crime Junkies podcast, in development at Peacock, according to Variety. The project, executive produced by Beau Is Afraid filmmaker Ari Aster, is described as "a darkly comedic true crime thriller about a lonely woman who falls in love with a dim but handsome con man. Together they form an unlikely 'Loser-Bonnie-and-Clyde'-style partnership that ends in lies, murder and the electric chair"...

