In brief: Ted Danson named Carol Burnett Award honoree and more

Ted Danson has been named the Carol Burnett Award honoree for 2025, the Golden Globes announced on Monday. The actor will be recognized during this year's Golden Globes, which will air Jan. 5 on CBS. The Carol Burnett Award goes to someone who has made "outstanding contributions to television on or off screen" and is selected based on the impact of their career achievements ...

Anya Taylor-Joy has been tapped to star in the new limited series Lucky for Apple TV+. The actress will also executive produce the show, along with Reese Witherspoon, according to Variety. The series will be based off of Marissa Stapley's novel of the same name and will follow a woman who left behind a life of crime "but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past," according to its logline ...

Timothée Chalamet will be honored at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the organization announced on Monday. The actor is being recognized with the Chairman's Award for his role portraying Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown. The event will take place on Jan. 3, with the entire festival running Jan. 2-13 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.