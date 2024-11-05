In brief: 'The Crown's' Dominic West headed to 'The Agency' and more

Dominic West has landed a guest-starring role in the upcoming Paramount+ with Showtime series The Agency alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere, according to Variety. Based on the hit French spy show The Bureau, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent, played by Fassbender, home from a six-year mission in Damascus. As he's struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. West will play the director of the CIA. The series is set to launch with two episodes streaming Nov. 29 before its linear TV debut on Dec. 1 ...

Mattel's animated Bob the Builder feature, being co-produced by ShadowMachine and Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, has landed at Amazon MGM Studios, sources tell Deadline. Actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos, best known for his roles in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and the film version of In the Heights, is slated to star as Roberto aka Bob, who visits Puerto Rico on a construction job and is confronted with "issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build," according to Mattel's announcement ...

Big Brother Reindeer Games won't return for a second season, according to Entertainment Weekly. Big Brother co-producer Rich Meehan tells Entertainment Weekly that's mainly due to scheduling problems, explaining, "Because we started so late this season and CBS' fall schedule starts so late this season, everything just pushes back. So if there's not airtime, there's not much you can do for that." Adds Meehan, "Hopefully, we're in a new year and everything looks like it's going to be smooth sailing and everything's worked out, so hopefully, maybe next year. That's the goal" ...

