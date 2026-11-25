In brief: 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' renewed for season 4 and more

Kevin Kline is reteaming with Meryl Streep. Kline is set to join Streep in the cast of Netflix's The Corrections. The actor will play Alfred Lambert, "a once-powerful patriarch who is battling the afflictions of aging," according to an official character description. Streep will play his wife, Enid Lambert. This reunites the actors more than 40 years after they first appeared together in Sophie's Choice. The Corrections is based on the book by Jonathan Franzen. The limited series was also adapted and written by Franzen and will be directed by American Fiction's Cord Jefferson ...

Kelly Rowland has joined the cast of Reasonable Doubt for season 5. Deadline reports that while it's not known if Rowland will be a series regular or join the cast in a recurring role, she will portray the character Demitra. Her character is a mayoral campaign staffer who stumbles into trouble that could threaten her life and a politician's future ...

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is officially coming back for season 4. Prime Video has confirmed a fourth season of the popular fantasy series is currently in pre-production. Cameras will begin rolling in spring 2027 ...

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