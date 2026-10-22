In brief: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 3 trailer and more

All of it has come to this: the official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. The Prime Video fantasy series, inspired by JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, will pick up five years after the fall of Eregion. Middle-earth is at war and all the free peoples of Middle-earth must find a way to come together in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination. Season 3's first four episodes will premiere Nov. 11 on Prime Video …

Ty Burrell has reportedly found his next TV project. The Modern Family star is said to be developing and executive producing a reboot of the 1989 sitcom Coach for NBC. The original comedy series aired on ABC for nine seasons, starring Craig T. Nelson as the titular college football coach. According to Deadline, the reboot will be written by Daniel Libman and Matthew Libman, and would star Burrell as a legendary basketball coach who returns to his alma mater. The show has not yet been picked up for series …

We haven't seen the last of Rachel Berry. On the heels of the Glee revival confirmation for Disney+ and Hulu, Variety reports Lea Michele is in talks to return to center stage. Michele became a breakout star in the Ryan Murphy musical dramedy series, which premiered in 2009 and also starred Jane Lynch, Darren Criss and Matthew Morrison. Murphy told ABC News last month that a script for a Glee reboot had been written, and that he is in touch with cast members about returning ...

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