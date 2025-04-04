In brief: 'The Rehearsal' season 2 trailer and more

Nathan Fielder is back in the season 2 trailer for The Rehearsal. In the trailer for the new season, which premieres April 20 on HBO, Fielder once again helps ordinary people rehearse for some of their biggest life moments. Season 2 will consist of six episodes, all of which star and were written, directed and executive produced by Fielder ...

Alec Baldwin has found his next project. The actor will star in the upcoming psychological drama The Cutting Room Floor, which is the debut feature film from Victoria DeMartin. He will act alongside Karen Allen and Michael Boatman in the film, which follows an aspiring film editor whose world is turned upside down when the film she is working on begins to mirror her real life. The movie is set to begin filming this summer ...

The GOAT is in talks to be the lion. Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia adaptation for Netflix. Deadline reports the talks are not yet at the offer stage. In C.S. Lewis' books, Aslan is a talking lion who serves as Narnia's guardian. The character was created as an allegory for Jesus and is generally portrayed as male ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.