Bryan Cranston to host star-studded poker tournament to benefit The Entertainment Community Fund charity

Breaking Bad Emmy winner Bryan Cranston will play host at a star-studded poker tournament benefitting The Entertainment Community Fund, which has been supporting entertainment industry workers in need through the COVID lockdowns and into the SAG-AFTRA strike era.

Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament will be held on Sunday, November 12, at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles and will feature famous card sharks including Jason Alexander, Adam Carolla, Andy Garcia, Jon Hamm, Kevin Nealon, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Pollak, Krysten Ritter and Bradley Whitford.

In a statement, Cranston said, "What you see on screen goes beyond the faces in the frame. Hollywood could not produce one TV show or movie without the artisans behind the scenes. This poker tournament is about supporting the incredible people my friends and I are so lucky to work with every day … just as the Entertainment Community Fund has been doing, for more than 140 years."

The actor, who has been vocal on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines since the strike began in July, added, "Now, in this time of need, we band together and do what we can to support one another."

For her part, Annette Bening, the Entertainment Community Fund's chairwoman, said, "Together, we're dealing a winning hand to those who have illuminated our screens and stages for centuries." She added, "Let's raise the stakes, and the spirits, for a brighter future in entertainment."

As of October 19, the Fund has distributed over $9.9 million to more than 4,600 film and television workers, the nonprofit says, adding that since May 2, the Fund has raised more than $18.7 million from more than 12,200 donors.

