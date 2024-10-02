Burger King announces ‘Addams Family’ menu items for Halloween

Paramount Home Entertainment

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Are they creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, or altogether ooky? Maybe all of those...

Burger King is getting into the Halloween spirit with a new line of menu items based on The Addams Family.

Wednesday’s Whooper will have a purple potato bun with black sesame seed.

Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake will be soft serve ice cream mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

And what might be my favorite... Gomez’s Churro Fries will come with chocolate dipping sauce. Churro fries, need I say more??

They’ll start serving up the new menu items on October 10th. What would you try?


Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!