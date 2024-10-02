Burger King announces ‘Addams Family’ menu items for Halloween

Are they creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, or altogether ooky? Maybe all of those...

Burger King is getting into the Halloween spirit with a new line of menu items based on The Addams Family.

Wednesday’s Whooper will have a purple potato bun with black sesame seed.

Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake will be soft serve ice cream mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

And what might be my favorite... Gomez’s Churro Fries will come with chocolate dipping sauce. Churro fries, need I say more??

They’ll start serving up the new menu items on October 10th. What would you try?



