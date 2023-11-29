Candlebox And 3 Doors Down Are Doing A Free Acoustic Live Stream This Friday

In a benefit for the Riptide Society Candelbox and 3 Doors Down are doing a free acoustic live stream this Friday.

Free Live Stream Show - We're playing an acoustic benefit show for Riptide Society this Friday December 1st in Cedar... Posted by Candlebox on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The show will be streamed from a show in the Austin, TX area. The Riptide Society has a great mission too:

“to help young adults and at-risk youth through hands-on mentorship opportunities and events by partnering with outreach organizations, professionals and service providers. Working together, we identify and implement ways to lift individuals out of the unique riptide they are caught in, and settle them onto a new, safe and healthy wave where they can thrive. We focus on the long term effects of our recipients by providing options and a tangible way to create a lasting change in their own stories by creating a positive wind in their sails.”

