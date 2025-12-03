'Chad Powers' renewed for season 2 at Hulu

Touchdown! Chad Powers has been renewed for season 2 at Hulu.

The original comedy series, which stars Glen Powell as the titular football player, is set to return for a sophomore season on the streaming service.

Chad Powers is based on the Eli's Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, which found Eli Manning in a prosthetics-heavy disguise as he participated in a walk-on tryout at Penn State. Both he and his brother Peyton Manning serve as executive producers on this series.

Along with Powell, who also co-created the half-hour comedy, season 1 starred Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

"Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers - a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish," according to the show's official synopsis.

Powell shared a celebratory renewal announcement video to his Instagram Story.

"If you ever commented 'SEASON 2 WHEN???' this one’s for you," the caption reads. "Chad Powers is officially renewed for Season 2."

