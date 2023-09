Chance was nominated by his wife, Teresa, who proudly shared how “This man just retired as a Senior Federal Air Marshal. Starting his career, 3 days after 9/11/01. He’s been a public servant for over 40 years”.

Chance, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a pair of tickets to see Kevin James at The Dr Phillips Center on November 4th, 2023.

