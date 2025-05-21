'Cheers' co-stars pay tribute to George Wendt following his death at 76

George Wendt's Cheers co-stars are sharing heartfelt tributes following his death at age 76.

Wendt's family confirmed the news Tuesday morning, announcing that the actor died peacefully in his sleep at home, according to a statement shared by his representative with ABC News.

"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him," the statement read. "He will be missed forever."

Wendt was best known for his iconic role as Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom Cheers, which earned him six Emmy nominations.

Calling Wendt "my friend," Cheers co-star John Ratzenberger said in a statement to ABC News, "For eleven years on 'Cheers,' we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television's most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift."

Ratzenberger described Wendt as "a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart," adding, "What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved."

"I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most," the statement added. "My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him.'

Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone on Cheers, also shared a moving tribute in his statement to ABC News.

"I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us," the statement read. "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

Another Cheers co-star, Rhea Perlman, told ABC News in a statement that Wendt "was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met."

"It was impossible not to like him," she continued. "As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say."

