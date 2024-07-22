Cher, Jon Stewart, more celebrities react to Joe Biden's decision to drop out of presidential race

Celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum are reacting to President Joe Biden announcing that he is exiting the 2024 presidential race, ending his campaign to defeat former President Donald Trump, and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in his place.

Celebrity reaction to President Biden's faulty debate performance in June and his uneven public appearances in the weeks that followed made headlines. Notably, George Clooney, who recently co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden, penned an op-ed in which he declared that Biden should step down.

Now, after Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will "stand down," big names in entertainment are sharing their immediate reactions to Biden's decision.

Talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart reacted to the news with a one-word post on X shortly after President Biden's announcement.

“Legend,” wrote Stewart, seemingly reacting to Biden’s decision to leave the race, as well as his decades of public service.

Actor Mark Hamill, who publicly backed Biden, also took to X, writing that Biden "restored honesty, dignity & integrity" to the presidency "after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos."

"Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor& further your legacy," he wrote.

Singer Cher also commented on Biden's decision to leave the race, saying in part, "DEM PARTY MUST 'REALLY,' 'REALLY' THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. 'WINNING IS ALL', DONT WIN CANT CHANGE ANYTHING& THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN."

Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph took to X, posting several times in the aftermath of Biden's decision, including a photo of her and the vice president. "President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris !" she added.

Other stars boosting Harris included Amy Schumer and Viola Davis.

