Chris Wynn | Honoree for July 5th, 2024

Chris Wynn was nominated by his friend, Natalie Stevens, who said “Deputy Wynn is the SRO at Bonneville Elementary in OCPS. He is the most amazing SRO for our students. He strives to not only keep our campus safe but he builds positive relationships with our students. He knows the value and importance of ensuring our students foundational knowledge of the police is positive. So many of our students are at risk and the extra efforts of getting to know our students and mentoring those in need makes a real impact. He deserves this recognition for all he does for our 430+ students.”

Chris, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

