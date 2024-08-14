Christine Baranski says 'Mamma Mia!' threequel will happen

Christine Baranski says there will be a third Mamma Mia! movie.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, The Gilded Age star revealed she and producer Judy Kramer recently got together, and the filmmaker revealed Mamma Mia 3 is a go. "She gave me the narrative plotline of how it's going to happen," the actress said.

However, Baranski added, "That's all I can say! But, it's not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn't put it past [her] to get everybody back together."

Indeed, the sequel to the 2008 original Abba-drenched musical, 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, grossed more than $480 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million.

Getting the gang back together is no small order: The multigenerational cast also included Meryl Streep, Cher, and Colin Firth, as well as Amanda Seyfried, Andy Garcia, Lily James and Pierce Brosnan.

That said, Baranski added, "People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom. Mamma Mia! made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That's part of its charm."

Baranski mused of a third installment, "We'll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast, I hope."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.