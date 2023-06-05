Comedian, TikTok sensation Matt Rife sets first world tour, with a little help from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

If you're on social media at all, chances are you've seen comedian Matt Rife in action. The 27-year-old comic with 3.8 million Instagram followers has turned all those shares and clicks into his first-ever world tour.

He made the announcement in a social media video showing him in the middle of a tank-top-wearing workout session — no doubt a boon to his rabid female fanbase — and with the help of a magic genie lamp containing, well, Ashton Kutcher. "Thanks for rubbing me out," Kutcher says, to Rife's disgust.

"I have been summoned, and now it's time to grant you one wish," the That '70s Show veteran says, while reclining in a chair.

"Are you sure you're a genie, because you look more like Ashton Kutcher," Rife says, adding with a laugh, "Why would you want to do that?"

"It was the early 2000s, and it seemed like — " Kutcher says before interrupting himself, asking for Rife's wish.

And since wishing for more wishes was out of the question, and a wish to date Mila Kunis was overruled after she momentarily appears, only for the "very happily married" woman to be snapped away by her real-life husband, Rife's wish for a world tour, "bigger than he ever dreamed of," is granted.

Produced by Live Nation, the ProbleMATTic World Tour kicks off on Thursday, July 20, in Bend, Oregon, and will have him playing dates in North America, Australia and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024.

Oh, and if you doubt his popularity, Rife's official website crashed moments after the tour was announced as fans rushed for ticket info.

