Comedy legend Carol Burnett reflects on her illustrious career before the 76th Emmys

Emmy nominee Carol Burnett is in contention to bring home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmy vet sat down with ABC News as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs on ABC Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

At 91, the nomination for her role as Norma Dellacorte on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale is nothing new for the comedy legend. It is her 25th nod and would be her eighth win if she were to bring home the award — she would also make history as the oldest woman to take home an acting Emmy. The late Betty White currently holds the title for her win at age 88.

Burnett shared that despite her 25 nominations, she still enjoys seeing the biggest names in television at the show. When asked who she's looking forward to seeing, she responded, "Everybody. Yeah, I'm a stargazer."

The Palm Royale star also shared advice for first-time nominees — a list on which names like Ryan Gosling are included this year — when the big moment comes and their category is called.

"Well, of course, you're happy. And when your name's called, I've always been surprised," she said with a laugh. "Rather than saying, 'Oh, I think I'm gonna get it,' and then be disappointed. It's always a happy surprise."

