Conan O'Brien returning to 'The Tonight Show' — as a guest — next week

In his first appearance on the show since his messy — and litigious — 2010 ouster as host, Conan O'Brien will be returning to The Tonight Show on Tuesday, April 9.

O'Brien was tapped to replace Jay Leno when the latter stepped down in 2009, only to be replaced by Leno after less than a year as host.

O'Brien reportedly settled with the network for $45 million, which included $13 million in severance for the show's staff of 200 people, according to NBC's Today.

He went on to host Conan on TBS for 11 seasons until 2021, and built a podcasting empire that birthed a TV spinoff in the form of his new Max series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, which he will be promoting on The Tonight Show.

The visit to 30 Rock will mark another full-circle moment for the former Saturday Night Live and Simpsons writer and producer: His first gig hosting a talk show came in 1993 with NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien, which led to his tumultuous and brief stint as the host of The Tonight Show.

