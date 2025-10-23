Country songs everyone knows by heart How many of these famous songs do you know all the lyrics to?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) George Strait and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Country music is full of some of the greatest songs in music history. Everyone has their favorite song, but we believe some songs are more memorable than others.

These are some of the more memorable songs in Country music history.

Family Tradition - Hank Williams Jr.

The Gambler - Kenny Rogers

Islands In The Stream - Dolly Parton and Kenny Chesney

Before He Cheats - Carrie Underwood

All My Ex’s Live In Texas - George Strait

Chattahoochee - Alan Jackson

Redneck Woman - Gretchen Wilson

Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys - Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

Springsteen - Eric Church

Friends In Low Places - Garth Brooks

Gunpowder & Lead - Miranda Lambert

Boondocks - Little Big Town

Summertime - Kenny Chesney

I Hope You Dance - Lee Ann Womack

Suds In The Bucket - Sara Evans

Man! I Feel Like A Woman - Shania Twain

Fast Car - Luke Combs

When It Rains It Pours - Luke Combs

The Bones - Maren Morris

I Like It, I Love It - Tim McGraw

Something Like That - Tim McGraw

Mama’s Broken Heart - Miranda Lambert

Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen

Last Night - Morgan Wallen

Chasin’ You - Morgan Wallen

I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

Any Man Of Mine - Shania Twain

That Don’t Impress Me Much - Shania Twain

Forever and Ever, Amen - Randy Travis

Deeper Than The Holler - Randy Travis

Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett

Independence Day - Martina McBride

The Nights That The Lights Went Out In Georgia - Reba McEntire

One Man Band - Old Dominion

Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs

In Case You Didn’t Know - Brett Young

Speechless - Dan + Shay

10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Die From A Broken Heart - Maddie & Tae

On The Road Again - Willie Nelson

Need You Now - Lady A

Strawberry Wine - Deana Carter

Fancy - Reba McEntire

The Devil Went Down To Georgia - The Charlie Daniels Band

Dixieland Delight - Alabama

Body Like A Backroad - Sam Hunt

The Dance - Garth Brooks

Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette

Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs

Okie From Muskogee - Merle Haggard

Boys ‘Round Here - Blake Shelton

Jolene - Dolly Parton

Boot Scootin’ Boogie - Brooks & Dunn

Should’ve Been A Cowboy - Toby Keith

It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere - Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

Cruise - Florida Georgia Line

Some Beach - Blake Shelton

Big Green Tractor - Jason Aldean

Chicken Fried - Zac Brown Band

Rain Is A Good Thing - Luke Bryan

Mud On The Tires - Brad Paisley

Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn

Jesus Take The Wheel - Carrie Underwood

Tequila - Dan + Shay

Wagon Wheel - Darius Rucker

9 To 5 - Dolly Parton

Thinkin’ Bout You - Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter

Callin’ Baton Rouge - Garth Brooks

Amarillo By Morning - George Strait

Check Yes Or No - George Strait

Write This Down - George Strait

Barefoot Blue Jean Night - Jake Owen

Life Is A Highway - Rascal Flatts

Bless The Broken Road - Rascal Flatts

What Hurts The Most - Rascal Flatts

Honey Bee - Blake Shelton

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll

Ring Of Fire - Johnny Cash

Dirt Road Anthem - Jason Aldean

Rhinestone Cowboy - Glenn Campbell

One Of Them Girls - Lee Brice

Somebody Like You - Keith Urban

You’ll Think Of Me - Keith Urban

She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy - Kenny Chesney

When The Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker

I Go Back - Kenny Chesney

Young - Kenny Chesney

Coal Miner’s Daughter - Loretta Lynn

Drunk On You - Luke Bryan

Courtesy Of The Red, White, And Blue - Toby Keith

Hey, Good Lookin’ - Hank Williams

Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton

Beer For My Horses - Toby Keith and Willie Nelson

Dust On The Bottle - David Lee Murphy

Crazy - Patsy Cline

Song Of The South - Alabama

Mountain Music - Alabama

I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why) - Alabama

Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy) - Big & Rich

Comin’ To Your City - Big & Rich

Red Solo Cup - Toby Keith

Honky Tonk Badonkadonk - Trace Adkins

Achy Breaky Heart - Billy Ray Cyrus

Fancy Like - Walker Hayes

Homegrown - Zac Brown Band

You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift

Love Story - Taylor Swift

Our Song - Taylor Swift

He Stopped Loving Her Today - George Jones

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry - Hank Williams

Did your favorite song make our list? Leave a comment below and let us know