A coyote tried to take Tommy Lee’s dog right out of their backyard!

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan had quite the scare recently when a coyote snatched up one of their dogs when they were let out in the backyard. Brittany ran after the coyote and thankfully the coyote didn’t make it over the wall with their dog Neena, perhaps, they claim, because Neena is a bit chunky. Thank goodness for those extra pounds in this case!

The whole thing was caught on their security camera. Seeing it is one thing but hearing her screams of terror too is intense!

Warning, the video does contain profanity.



