A coyote tried to take Tommy Lee’s dog right out of their backyard!

Tommy Lee's Wife Saves Dog From Coyote (Photo Provided By YouTube API - KTLA 5)

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan had quite the scare recently when a coyote snatched up one of their dogs when they were let out in the backyard. Brittany ran after the coyote and thankfully the coyote didn’t make it over the wall with their dog Neena, perhaps, they claim, because Neena is a bit chunky. Thank goodness for those extra pounds in this case!

The whole thing was caught on their security camera. Seeing it is one thing but hearing her screams of terror too is intense!

Warning, the video does contain profanity.


Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

